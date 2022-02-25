Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 522,533 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,993,395 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 522,533 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.40% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $39,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tobam bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,856 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CLF. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ralph S. Michael III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.11 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 71,255 shares of company stock worth $1,420,049 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CLF opened at $19.40 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average of $21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.25.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.34). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.