Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,768 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.24% of Axonics worth $37,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $456,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,704,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,942,000 after acquiring an additional 66,452 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,539,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,829,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 11,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $573,306.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,223 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AXNX stock opened at $52.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 0.42. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.37 and a 12 month high of $79.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.22.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.37 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AXNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

