Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.38% of Guidewire Software worth $37,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GWRE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.9% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 6,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 12.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth $253,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 23.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $269,570.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.42, for a total transaction of $95,085.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,804 shares of company stock worth $1,655,512. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $88.06 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $81.38 and a one year high of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.97 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.06.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

