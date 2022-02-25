Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 7,184 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.34% of GoDaddy worth $40,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its stake in GoDaddy by 34.5% in the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,576,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in GoDaddy by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,019,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,497,000 after purchasing an additional 290,154 shares in the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at $156,425,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,289,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,131,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 8.8% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 993,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 80,407 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.45.

GDDY opened at $82.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.99, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $90.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.48.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 357.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,493 shares of company stock worth $1,353,931. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

