Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,179,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 204,938 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.72% of LG Display worth $41,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LG Display by 27.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 383,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 82,989 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in LG Display by 68.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 57,900 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in LG Display in the second quarter worth about $797,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in LG Display by 1,005.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 242,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 220,198 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in LG Display by 33.0% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CLSA raised shares of LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

NYSE LPL opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average is $8.82. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.15.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

