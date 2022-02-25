Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 714,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,290 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.60% of Pacira BioSciences worth $40,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 97.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on PCRX. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.22.

In related news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $162,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $1,529,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,381. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCRX opened at $64.00 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.34 and a 200 day moving average of $57.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

