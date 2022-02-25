Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 631,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,486 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.92% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $40,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 30.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,050,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,756,000 after purchasing an additional 950,970 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,322,000 after acquiring an additional 240,010 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 14.0% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,597,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,611,000 after acquiring an additional 195,644 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 28.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,404,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,088,000 after acquiring an additional 314,463 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,363,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,380,000 after acquiring an additional 79,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $59.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.64 and a 200 day moving average of $67.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.05. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 26.84%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $150,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Kober sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $300,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,711. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTSI has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.71.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.