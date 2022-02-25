Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $37.45 Million Stock Holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 665,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,450 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.48% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $37,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $58,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WABC opened at $57.54 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.02. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.63.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WABC. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

