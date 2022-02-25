Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $37.53 Million Stock Holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,492,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 37,480 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.22% of Unisys worth $37,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UIS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 8.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,350,000 after purchasing an additional 80,197 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Unisys by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,215,000 after acquiring an additional 44,125 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Unisys by 12.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 25,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Unisys by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,334,000 after acquiring an additional 127,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unisys by 6.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 628,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,917,000 after acquiring an additional 35,895 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Unisys news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 5,691 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $125,600.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 5,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $125,070.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UIS opened at $21.96 on Friday. Unisys Co. has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.42.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

