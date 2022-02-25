Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $37.93 Million Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,120,594 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,260 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.82% of TripAdvisor worth $37,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRIP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in TripAdvisor by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,209 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in TripAdvisor by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,210 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at $429,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in TripAdvisor by 12,059.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 403,935 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $16,279,000 after buying an additional 400,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TripAdvisor by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,946,421 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $78,440,000 after buying an additional 300,951 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

TRIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.73.

TripAdvisor stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.40. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.00.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.90 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor Profile (Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.