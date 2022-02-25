Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $38.36 Million Stock Holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,034,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,167 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.79% of Ennis worth $38,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 4.7% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 345,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 15,570 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ennis by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 577,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its stake in Ennis by 5.4% during the third quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 121,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Ennis by 98.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 19,053 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ennis by 9.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 34,144 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EBF opened at $18.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.27. Ennis, Inc. has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $22.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.50.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Ennis had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $102.97 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.34%.

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

