Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $38.64 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 862,447 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,439 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $38,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 40.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 223,135 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 63,958 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $3,954,000. Amundi bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $39,399,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,869,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $143,813,000 after acquiring an additional 330,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $10,024,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $34.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a PE ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.71 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average of $41.35.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

