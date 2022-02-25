Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $38.84 Million Stock Holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486,237 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 8.14% of REX American Resources worth $38,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,645 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,893,000 after acquiring an additional 11,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of REX stock opened at $85.75 on Friday. REX American Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $116.86. The company has a market cap of $507.64 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.96.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The energy company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.74. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $203.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

In other REX American Resources news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $153,003.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $110,033.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,818 shares of company stock valued at $3,119,175. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

