Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $39.95 Million Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,291,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,249 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.85% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $39,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 121.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 5,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.10. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 1.00. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.35%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.