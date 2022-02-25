Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $40.36 Million Holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518,040 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,770 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.43% of City worth $40,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of City in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in City during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Grace Capital lifted its holdings in City by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 3,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in City by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in City by 106,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $76.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.64. City Holding has a 52-week low of $71.61 and a 52-week high of $88.49. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.60.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. City had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $58.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.60 million. Analysts forecast that City Holding will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

