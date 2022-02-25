Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $40.61 Million Stock Position in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,071,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.83% of Global Industrial worth $40,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GIC. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the second quarter worth $44,210,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 40.6% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,169,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,205,000 after purchasing an additional 626,339 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the second quarter worth $14,788,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the second quarter worth $13,262,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the second quarter worth $10,782,000. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Shares of NYSE GIC opened at $30.03 on Friday. Global Industrial has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $45.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. Global Industrial had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 51.90%. The business had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, Vice Chairman Robert Leeds purchased 2,843,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $92,055,845.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard Leeds purchased 2,068,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $66,949,705.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

About Global Industrial (Get Rating)

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.