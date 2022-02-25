Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $40.95 Million Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,159 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Sun Life Financial worth $40,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,096,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,242,000 after purchasing an additional 53,412 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,675,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,162,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,899,000 after acquiring an additional 35,798 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 47.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 17,749,900.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,990 shares during the last quarter. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SLF shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.55.

SLF opened at $51.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.43. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.05 and a 52 week high of $58.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.5191 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

