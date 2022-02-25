Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,111,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.55% of HNI worth $40,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HNI in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in HNI by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in HNI by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in HNI by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 49,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $2,043,727.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,457 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HNI opened at $41.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.96. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $34.84 and a twelve month high of $46.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. HNI’s payout ratio is currently 73.81%.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

