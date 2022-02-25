Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $37,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 55,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 44,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 49,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.22. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CP. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

