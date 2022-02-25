Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,912 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Koninklijke Philips worth $38,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 22.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 89.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 98.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on PHG shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €42.00 ($47.73) to €32.50 ($36.93) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. ING Group cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($58.52) to €46.00 ($52.27) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.51.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.9641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Koninklijke Philips Profile (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.