Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.35% of Axon Enterprise worth $39,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 57,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 778,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,197,000 after buying an additional 124,855 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 5,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $548,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXON. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $201,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 39,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $7,078,273.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 72,775 shares of company stock worth $10,362,476 and have sold 48,588 shares worth $8,548,476. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $130.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -325.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.14. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.05 and a 52 week high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.65 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

