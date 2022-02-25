Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 873,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,048 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.26% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $41,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 165,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $50.22 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day moving average of $49.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.26 and a beta of 1.23.
About The Liberty SiriusXM Group (Get Rating)
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA)
- Lyft Shares are Ready to Be Lifted Up Down Here
- MarketBeat Podcast – What Stocks Will You Be Watching After This Current Sell-Off
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.