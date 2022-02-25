Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 873,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,048 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.26% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $41,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 165,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $50.22 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day moving average of $49.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.26 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSXMA. Morgan Stanley lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

