Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 106,735 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,930,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 106,735 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.34% of TimkenSteel worth $38,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,885,000 after purchasing an additional 256,872 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 208,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 85,480 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,782,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,526,000 after purchasing an additional 535,880 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of TMST stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.68.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $338.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. TimkenSteel’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

