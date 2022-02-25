Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,182 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.29% of Cognex worth $40,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Cognex by 155.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Cognex by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Cognex by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $66.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.56. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $61.51 and a one year high of $92.17. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.67.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cognex from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.22.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

