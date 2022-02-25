Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 11,357 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 748,404 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,357 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.04% of Agilysys worth $39,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGYS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilysys alerts:

In other news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $526,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $73,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of AGYS opened at $42.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -45.23 and a beta of 1.41. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.63 and a 12 month high of $64.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.17.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.11 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 24.74% and a negative net margin of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agilysys (Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.