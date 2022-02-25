Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 133,079 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 133,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.08% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $39,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ARNA. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $94.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.41. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $94.50. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

