Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 18,160 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,160 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.44% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $37,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 689,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,662,000 after buying an additional 143,688 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 123,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after buying an additional 27,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,347,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

HY stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $648.18 million, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.81. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $98.99.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

