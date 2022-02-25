Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 18,949 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,926,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,949 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.29% of Avaya worth $38,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVYA. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,764 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,854,000 after acquiring an additional 32,361 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 372,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,007,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 809,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,773,000 after acquiring an additional 18,607 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVYA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. BWS Financial decreased their price objective on Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

AVYA opened at $13.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.46. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average is $19.19.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avaya news, CAO Kevin Speed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $200,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $488,733.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,734. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.

