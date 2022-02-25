Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 32,432 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,346,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,432 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.07% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $41,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter worth about $2,413,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,027,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,884,000 after acquiring an additional 549,682 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 9.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 563,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,177,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $38.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $968.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.72.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.45). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $61.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Benchmark dropped their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

