Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 373,215 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,121,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,215 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.03% of Vector Group worth $39,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Vector Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 99,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 19,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 96,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Vector Group stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.07. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.70%.

About Vector Group (Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

