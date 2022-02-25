Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 38,798 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,798 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.77% of Cimpress worth $40,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the third quarter valued at $1,658,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 361,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,259 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 7.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 243.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 20,659 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 6.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $62.61 on Friday. Cimpress plc has a 1-year low of $59.51 and a 1-year high of $122.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.72 and a 200 day moving average of $80.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.50. Cimpress had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

