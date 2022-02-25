Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 38,847 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,503,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 38,847 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.24% of Interface worth $37,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TILE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Interface by 29.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 12,292 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Interface by 11.9% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 440,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 46,669 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interface by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,225,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,247,000 after acquiring an additional 185,733 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interface by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,393,000 after acquiring an additional 22,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Interface by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 691,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $13.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average of $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Interface, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $772.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.87.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TILE. Raymond James raised shares of Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

