Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 545,407 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,208,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 545,407 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.71% of NOW worth $39,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NOW in the 1st quarter valued at $913,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NOW by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,587,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,967,000 after purchasing an additional 430,998 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NOW by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,887,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,913,000 after purchasing an additional 62,002 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in NOW by 31.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in NOW by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,745,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,546,000 after purchasing an additional 141,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.48. NOW Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.10 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. NOW’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNOW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens raised NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

