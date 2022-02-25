Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 62,650 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,199,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,650 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.17% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $39,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF opened at $32.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -216.65 and a beta of 2.28. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $37.85.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

Chefs’ Warehouse Profile (Get Rating)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.