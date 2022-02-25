Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 9,387 Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,178,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,387 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.52% of Mercantile Bank worth $37,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Mercantile Bank in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 89.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 20.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 91,683.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 242.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

MBWM stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. Mercantile Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $40.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $568.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

In other news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $79,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $114,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,214 shares of company stock worth $278,592. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

