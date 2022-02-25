Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,891 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.48% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $40,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BFAM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 389,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,366,000 after buying an additional 23,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,362,000 after buying an additional 136,027 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.86.

BFAM opened at $127.95 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.41 and a 12 month high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.25.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $462.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

