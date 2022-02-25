Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Down to $5.02

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.02, but opened at $4.81. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 2,131 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 8,965.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 32,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.
About Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)
Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.
