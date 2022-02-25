Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Trading Up 8.5%

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) shares were up 8.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $124.00 and last traded at $124.00. Approximately 21,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,935,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.26.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth about $5,780,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $4,819,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 182.4% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 54,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 35,317 shares in the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $3,279,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth about $2,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

