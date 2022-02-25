Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Stock Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.80

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.80 and traded as high as $42.06. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $35.89, with a volume of 24,824,625 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 635.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 49.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 23.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

