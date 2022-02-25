DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Price Target Cut to $2.75

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from $3.25 to $2.75 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DRTT. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$1.65 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $4.75 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DIRTT Environmental Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.06.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. 4,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.68. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $4.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRTT. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 48,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 22,711 shares during the period. Mak Capital One LLC raised its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 8,912,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,628,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 1.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,728,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,559,000 after buying an additional 50,502 shares during the last quarter. 22NW LP raised its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 2.7% during the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 8,465,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,188,000 after buying an additional 226,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

