DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Price Target Cut to $2.75

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from $3.25 to $2.75 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.14% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DRTT. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$1.65 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $4.75 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DIRTT Environmental Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.06.
DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. 4,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.68. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $4.95.
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRTT)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.