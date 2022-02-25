DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.33

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.33 and traded as low as C$2.03. DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares last traded at C$2.19, with a volume of 21,183 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$186.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.33.
About DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT)
