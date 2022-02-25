DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.33

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.33 and traded as low as C$2.03. DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares last traded at C$2.19, with a volume of 21,183 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$186.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.33.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

