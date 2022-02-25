Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DFS. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

NYSE DFS traded up $3.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,912. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.47. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $89.83 and a 1-year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.25%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

