discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) Insider Buys £4,952.80 in Stock

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Rating) insider Rosalind Kainyah bought 656 shares of discoverIE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 755 ($10.27) per share, with a total value of £4,952.80 ($6,735.75).

LON DSCV opened at GBX 786 ($10.69) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £750.28 million and a P/E ratio of 53.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 907.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,004.21. discoverIE Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 630 ($8.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,274 ($17.33).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.35 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. discoverIE Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DSCV shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.32) price objective on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on discoverIE Group from GBX 1,220 ($16.59) to GBX 1,150 ($15.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

