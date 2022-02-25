Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.75 EPS

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.75), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%.

NASDAQ DISCK traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,827,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,327,142. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.19. Discovery has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Discovery by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Discovery by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 567,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 11,592 shares in the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

