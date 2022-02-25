DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $42.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 35.78% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.21.
Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $29.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.46. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $25.84 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DISH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 23,771 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,946,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,790,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,312,000 after acquiring an additional 115,532 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 116,419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 30,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.
About DISH Network
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
