DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $42.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 35.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.21.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $29.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.46. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $25.84 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DISH Network will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DISH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 23,771 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,946,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,790,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,312,000 after acquiring an additional 115,532 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 116,419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 30,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

