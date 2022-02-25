district0x Price Down 11.7% This Week (DNT)

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. In the last week, district0x has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One district0x coin can now be purchased for about $0.0705 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges. district0x has a total market capitalization of $42.27 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get district0x alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00036890 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00110327 BTC.

district0x Coin Profile

district0x (DNT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for district0x is district0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

Buying and Selling district0x

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade district0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy district0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for district0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for district0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.