Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.13

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.13 and last traded at C$3.12, with a volume of 306684 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.05.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.85. The company has a market cap of C$381.42 million and a P/E ratio of 23.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0183 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.79%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.