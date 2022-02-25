Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.47

Shares of Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$8.47 and last traded at C$8.43, with a volume of 269343 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$734.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.25%. Dividend 15 Split’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.76%.

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

