DMScript (DMST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $106,280.37

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $106,280.37 and $38.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DMScript has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00045482 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,784.23 or 0.07062016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,433.90 or 1.00021448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00045225 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00048302 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

