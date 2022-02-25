DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $229.31.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU opened at $113.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.47 and its 200 day moving average is $215.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.91.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $1,788,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 33,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,264 shares of company stock worth $10,680,574. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,991,000 after purchasing an additional 313,959 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in DocuSign by 24.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DocuSign by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,842,000 after purchasing an additional 120,044 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 12.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,399,000 after purchasing an additional 636,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in DocuSign by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,574,000 after purchasing an additional 57,932 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.